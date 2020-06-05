India & Aus Kick It Up a Notch as Chinese Army Perches Over Ladakh

It may seem calculated that PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison held both their first-ever bilateral virtual summits (thanks, COVID) just as China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) sits threateningly inside territory that India claims... but it’s really just fortuitous.

"“I believe it’s the perfect time, the perfect chance, to strengthen the India-Australia friendship. There are endless possibilities.” " - PM Narendra Modi at the India-Australia Virtual Summit

The timing has allowed PM Modi to frame India-Australia relations as being at an especially significant juncture, as the two countries grapple with a bellicose post-COVID China – one facing military aggression at its border, and the other facing economic coercion.



Comments to The Hindu by Indian defence sources gave a fillip to this reading, saying India is now ‘open’ to including Australia in the so-far-trilateral Malabar exercises. India green-lighting Australia’s inclusion after repeated past denials would move the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) between India, US, Australia and Japan from being a high-level ministerial dialogue in 2019, to one with some real muscle behind it a year later – that’s rapid movement for a grouping that had stalled for a decade from 2007-2017.





This view is helped along by the fact of a new defence pact signed at the summit, the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA), which increases interoperability between the two countries’ militaries – that means allowing access to and use of each other’s military bases for logistical support. The Quad has been a thorn in Beijing’s side since it was first floated in 2007 by Japan. The grouping of these Indo-Pacific powers (plus the US) is seen by China as an attempt to constrain it in the Indian Ocean, while the Quad member states see it as a defensive measure against Chinese aggression.

A revival of the Quad, complete with military coordination, is something that would set alarm bells ringing in Beijing even as it sits nestled in Ladakh.

But the fact is that the trajectory of the India-Australia relationship had been on this path for years already.

A Long Time Coming

Dr Ian Hall, Professor of International Relations at Australia’s Griffith University, Deputy Director of Griffith Asia Institute, and author of ‘Modi and the Reinvention of Indian Foreign Policy’, explained that the developments around the summit, including the possibility of Australia joining Malabar, were already in the making.

"“The timing is really due to the fact that Morrison could not travel in January because of the bushfires, and the coronavirus crisis then followed on after that. So this is really the first point at which a summit could happen. The fact that it has coincided with whatever is happening in Ladakh is an accident, really. What was announced today was going to be announced back in January, if Morrison had been able to visit and go to Raisina.”" - Dr Ian Hall, Deputy Director, Griffith Asia Institute to The Quint

Australia and The Quad

China’s objections to the Quad had, back in 2008, led to Australia, under then-PM Kevin Rudd, pulling out of the grouping in a joint press conference with China’s then-foreign minister. This was after having participated in the 2007 Malabar exercises under the previous Howard government.



By 2017, however, circumstances had changed, and Australia had rejoined the Quad. India, however, has been reticent about allowing Australia into the Malabar exercises again, out of an unease with its commitment to the grouping given its previous abandonment, out of an unease that ties with Australia weren’t as deep as its ties with the US and Japan, and out of a reluctance to antagonise China at a time when the Modi government was attempting outreach to Beijing.



But in a show of its renewed commitment, Australia has not stopped trying to rejoin the Malabar exercises since 2015, despite being rebuffed every year.









Australia’s Complicated Relationship With China

Australia may be all-in on the Quad, but from its perspective, the mere perception of its entry into Malabar being linked to the Ladakh border dispute in this fashion may not be helpful.

