India attends SCO military cooperation meet

Beijing, Jan 16 (IANS) India for the first time participated in the military cooperation meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which it joined last year.

An Indian delegation led by Major General Ajay Seth participated in the meeting here, which discussed issues of practical cooperation amongst the SCO member countries, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said in a statement.

The two-day meet, which concluded on Tuesday, was held in Beijing and Sanya.

India and Pakistan were admitted to the China-led bloc last year. After their admission, the number of member countries of the grouping has reached eight.

