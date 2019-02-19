If India attacks us, we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate: Imran Khan

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan addressed Indian government on Tuesday in the wake of Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which took place on February 14. Imran Khan reacted on the increasing pressure in India to take stringent actions against Pakistan. The Pakistan PM said, "If you (Indian government) think you will attack us, and we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate. We all know starting a war is in the hands of humans, where it will lead us only God knows. This issue should be solved through dialogues." About 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in an attack on CRPF convoy which was on its way to Srinagar.