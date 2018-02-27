"India aspires rural infrastructure", says FM Arun Jaitley
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday stated that India aspired not only conventional infrastructure but also rural infrastructure so that the quality of life of those people can improve effectively. Jaitley's statement came in while he was addressing a gathering at the third annual meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Speaking further, he said infrastructure has been on the center-stage as far as the government's priorities are concerned.