India aspires to be $10 trillion economy till 2030-32, contribution of defence sector crucial: Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Programme in Delhi on September 17. He said, "India aspires to be USD 10 trillion economy till 2030-32 for which the contribution of defence sector is crucial.""He further added, "Performance of Indian defence industry has not been commensurate with its potential in past. A country with such size and global prominence cannot rely on imports for arms. Investment of USD 10 billion and creation of 2.3 million employment opportunities is envisaged."