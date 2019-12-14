India, ASEAN have stood united for centuries due to our shared ocean: Indonesian Foreign Minister

The 11th edition of Delhi Dialogue commenced on December 13. Retno LP Marsudi, Foreign Minister of Indonesia, drew attention towards Mahatma Gandhi's ideologies on his 150th birth anniversary during the address. She also mentioned that India and ASEAN have stood united for centuries due to the shared ocean."India and ASEAN have stood united for centuries due to our shared ocean. For India, for ASEAN and for Indo-Pacific region, the ocean is our future and prosperity," said Marsudi. The theme for this year's Delhi Dialogue is "Advancing Partnership in Indo-Pacific" and is being organised with the assistance of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries.