India ASEAN partnership is vital in guaranteeing peace beyond Indo Pacific region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasized on the importance of the India ASEAN partnership. PM Modi said, "India ASEAN partnership is such an important power that can become a guarantee of peace not only in Indo Pacific region but also beyond it." He added, "In the context of ASEAN, Indonesia has played a very positive role. Our association in building broad regional cooperation and integration are a good example as well as inspiration. I have also showed my gratitude to President Widodo for Indonesia's support in developing India's strategic partnership in ASEAN."