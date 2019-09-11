India, ASEAN agree to review Free Trade Agreement pact: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on September 11 addressed a press conference in the national capital. While addressing the mediapersons, Goyal informed that India and 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to initiate a review on Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This decision was decided after first ASEAN Economic Ministers' meeting in Bangkok. The pact was signed between India and ASEAN nine years prior. The Commerce and Industry Minister added that it will be the first review as previous government (Congress) didn't took the initiative to review the on Free Trade Agreement (FTA).