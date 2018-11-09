India appreciates, welcomes US waiver on Iran oil: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday reacted on the United States granting India and other nations waiver from Iran oil sanctions. He talked about the countries will benefit from the waiver on Iran oil buys. He said that India appreciates that United States has taken an account of country's need for energy security and also understands India's sensitivity in this matter. "We are looking at the details of the exemption (from US sanctions on Iran) given to India, we appreciate that USA has shown understanding towards our position," said Kumar.