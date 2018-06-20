India to appeal for reasonable fuel price issue in OPEC: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that India always expect a reasonable fuel price. He asserted that India is consistent on fuel price issue and will repeat its appeal in the organisation of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) seminar. "We always expect a reasonable fuel price. India is consistent on this issue and we'll repeat our appeal in the seminar. They're taking us seriously. 4 years back, they were just listening to us. India will have its own voice," said Pradhan.