India's itinerary for South Africa tour announced; Cape Town, Centurion and Johannesburg to host Tests

>Johannesburg: India's three Test matches in South Africa in January will be played in Cape Town, Centurion and Johannesburg, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.

The itinerary for a tour of three Test matches, six one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals was announced a week after the tour was confirmed following lengthy negotiations.

Centurion will host two one-day internationals, one a day game and the other a day-night match.

The others will be played in Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth.

The Twenty20 internationals will be staged in Johannesburg, Centurion and Cape Town.

Details of an Indian women's tour were also announced, with the last three of six Twenty20 internationals being played as the first leg of double-headers with the men's matches.

It was also announced that Zimbabwe will play a three-day match in Paarl from December 20 to 22 ahead of a planned day-night Test to be played over four days in Port Elizabeth from 26 to 29 December.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is seeking approval from the International Cricket Council to stage a four-day Test.

>India tour itinerary:

>December

30-31, Warm-up match, Paarl

>January

5-9, First Test, Cape Town

13-17, Second Test, Centurion

24-28, Third Test, Johannesburg

>February

1, First one-day international, Durban (day-night)

4, Second one-day international, Centurion (day)

7, Third one-day international, Cape Town (day-night)

10, Fourth one-day international, Johannesburg (day-night)

13, Fifth one-day international, Port Elizabeth (day-night)

16, Sixth one-day international, Centurion (day-night)

18, First Twenty20 international, Johannesburg (day)

21, Second Twenty20 international, Centurion (day-night)

24, Third Twenty20 international, Cape Town (day-night)

>Note: The Indian women's team will play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 internationals between 5 and 24 February. View More