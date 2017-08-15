India's 71st Independence Day: Twitterati help US envoy to choose saree for the day

Carlson had taken to Twitter to decide on the saree that she would wear on 15 August.

US Charge d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson wanted to celebrate India's 71st Independence Day wearing a saree. But given the variety of sarees India offers, it became a tricky issue for her. Carlson had taken to Twitter to decide on the saree that she would wear on 15 August. For over a month, she used the hashtag #SareeSearch to tweet out a number of videos and photos of her sarees.

Now that my #SareeSearch is over, I'm working on the blouse-what amazing options! Thanks for the helpful ideas &suggestions! #WeWearCulture pic.twitter.com/aBpsHdAm4j " MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 12, 2017

Finally, she narrowed down her choice to four sarees " Jamdani, Dupion, Kanjeevaram and Tussar. Then, she created a Twitter poll, which was taken by nearly 2,000 users, to help her make the final decision.

My #SareeSearch continues. Help me pick one to wear for #IndependenceDay by voting for your favorite. #WeWearCulture pic.twitter.com/sL9zhdrC3C " MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017

On Tuesday, the diplomat took to Twitter to finally reveal the saree chosen by Twitterati " Tamil Nadu's popular Kanjeevaram saree.

And Twitterati was united in praising Carlson for her gesture:

Thank You Ma'am for the kind gesture! !!º you look beautiful in this attire. " Darshan (@ddpandya) August 15, 2017

You Look Beautiful in Kanjeevaram Saree .. Happy Independence Day " Kapil Naren (@kapilnaren) August 15, 2017

Magnificent mam. You look great in the saree. 🙏 " Hari (@harikiranreddyg) August 15, 2017

Wow... Looking so beautiful mam.. Adorable..💖💖💖💖💖💖👌👌👌👌👌 " Poornima Jain (@PoornimaJain10) August 15, 2017

Very elegant. " Skipper (@SeaSkipper) August 15, 2017

