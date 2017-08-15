    India's 71st Independence Day: Twitterati help US envoy to choose saree for the day

    FP Staff
    Carlson had taken to Twitter to decide on the saree that she would wear on 15 August.

    US Charge d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson wanted to celebrate India's 71st Independence Day wearing a saree. But given the variety of sarees India offers, it became a tricky issue for her. Carlson had taken to Twitter to decide on the saree that she would wear on 15 August. For over a month, she used the hashtag #SareeSearch to tweet out a number of videos and photos of her sarees.

    Finally, she narrowed down her choice to four sarees " Jamdani, Dupion, Kanjeevaram and Tussar. Then, she created a Twitter poll, which was taken by nearly 2,000 users, to help her make the final decision.

    On Tuesday, the diplomat took to Twitter to finally reveal the saree chosen by Twitterati " Tamil Nadu's popular Kanjeevaram saree.

    And Twitterati was united in praising Carlson for her gesture:

