India among first to send aid to Lanka after natural calamities hits the region

The number of people are feared killed in the floods and landslides in Sri Lanka taking the toll to 122. Help has reached Lanka after it appealed for international assistance. Sri Lankan disaster management centre said 97 people have gone missing after the worst torrential rains since 2003. India has already sent three Navy ships with supplies and other aid. Deaths were reported from the western coastal district of Kalutara, the central southern district of Ratnapura and the southern district of Matara.