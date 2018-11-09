India always wanted Afghan-led peace process: MEA

After facing immense criticism from various political quarters for participating in the 'Moscow format meeting' on Afghanistan, which will also be attended by a Taliban delegation, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, on Friday clarified that "India always wanted an Afghan-led peace process." Reiterating India's stand on the issue, Kumar told the reporters, "India will be participating in the meeting at non-official level" and added that "New Delhi's Afghan policy has been consistent".