India will always remain in my heart, says outgoing Kazakh envoy

Fondly remembering his tenure as an envoy, outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev on Tuesday said that memories of India will always remain in his heart. "As an ambassador, I am more or less satisfied with what I have achieved here. India will always be in my heart. I have spent five years with my family here. Diplomats used to say that they cry twice in India, once upon arrival and the second time while leaving. So, it's true that India is a very incredible country," Sarsenbayev told ANI here. The outgoing envoy highlighted that countries will benefit from cooperation with India as it has a big market. Speaking on the influence of Bollywood in Kazakhstan, Sarsenbayev said, "Indian movies are famous in Kazakhstan. I remember the old movies I used to watch during my school days. For us, it was important to develop this relationship. I remember Raj Kapoor and Nargis and so many movies. We want to see these classical movies from time to time." "I hope India and Kazakhstan will always be friends and strategic partners. We will have peaceful coexistence in the area. We are two democratic countries and have historical roots and we see great future for our relations," he said. Sarsenbayev's stint as an ambassador to India will end on September 22.