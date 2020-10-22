    India allows Graded Relaxations on Visa and Travel Restrictions

    Government of India announced graded relaxations in visa and travel restrictions allowing restoration of all existing visas which will come into effect immediately, except for electronic visa, tourist visa and medical visa. As the Covid19 lockdown restrictions have almost been lifted by the government of India, OCI and PIO card holders who intend to visit the country will now get these relaxations on existing visas. Furthermore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will extend these relaxations for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian nationals who wish to enter or leave India.

    Listen to know more details.

