India aim to bounce back vs Australia in Mohali

Mohali, March 9 (IANS) After a loss in the third One-Day International (ODI), India will aim to bounce back against Australia in the fourth contest of the rubber at the PCA stadium, here on Sunday.

The hosts won the first two contest before suffering a 32-run defeat in Ranchi and another win will seal the series.

With experienced Mahendra Singh Dhoni rested for the final two ODI's, all eyes will be on young Rishabh Pant who will try to prove his worth to book his ticket for this year's World Cup.

While Pant's inclusion in the playing eleven is certain for tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if Ambati Rayudu gets a chance after consecutive poor shows in the series.

In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also likely to make a comeback on Sunday as Mohammed Shami went off the field in Ranchi with a minor leg injury. The team management will try to give rest to Shami as a precautionary measure before the mega event in England and Wales.

Ravindra Jadeja could be replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in Mohali.

With skipper Virat Kohli promising few changes and chances for fringe players after his team's loss in Ranchi, K.L. Rahul could also find a place in the team in place of Shikhar Dhawan or Rohit Sharma, both of whom have not clicked in the series.

On the other hand, Australia would likely stick to their winning combination, aiming to level the series.

The visitors will again rely on Adam Zampa who despite leaking runs could trouble the Indian batsmen on multiple occasions and exploited the Indian conditions very well.

Also, openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja showed signs of regaining their form in Ranchi and will look to replicate the same show in Mohali as well.Squads:

India- Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

Australia- Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Jhye Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendroff, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

