India, AIIB committed to make economic growth more inclusive: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai to inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in the city. The theme for this year's meeting is 'Mobilising Finance for Infrastructure: Innovation and Collaboration'. PM Modi talked about infrastructure investment. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "India and AIIB are both strongly committed to make economic growth more inclusive and sustainable. In India, we are applying novel Public Private Partnership (PPP) models, Infrastructure Debt Funds and Infrastructure Investment Trusts. India is trying to develop brownfield assets as a separate asset class for infrastructure investment. For such assets institutional investment from pensions, insurance are likely to be more forthcoming."