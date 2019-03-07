India agrees to provide technical support for reconstruction of educational facilities in Nepal

Nepal and India on Wednesday inked an agreement to provide technical support for the reconstruction of the educational facilities in Nepal. In a program organized in capital Kathmandu, the Embassy of India signed an agreement with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee for post-earthquake reconstruction of 72 educational facilities in Nepal. The agreement was signed by Deputy Chief of Mission Ajay Kumar, on behalf of the Indian government and group leader of CBRI's planning andbusiness development group Purnima Parida. Nepal National Reconstruction Authority CEO Sushil Gyawali and Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri graced the occasion. As per the agreement, CBRI will provide design and project management consultancy services for reconstruction of 70 higher secondary schools in seven districts. The CBRI will work with the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU) of the Nepal's education ministry to reconstruct/retrofit educational facilities as per the Nepal government's guidelines on disaster-resilient reconstruction. Another agreement was signed which lay out the implementation modalities for reconstruction of eight schools in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts. The CBRI, a premier National Laboratory under the Council of Scientific andIndustrial Research (CSIR), is known in India for research in the field of shelter planning, building materials, structures, foundations and disaster mitigation.