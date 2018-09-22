India agreed but later found excuses to reject our talk proposal: Pakistan Foreign Minister

Commenting on India's decision to call off meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistan counterpart, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "India first agreed but later had to find excuses to reject our proposal." "In the month of September, they named an action taken in the month of July as the reason, which was inappropriate", Pakistan Foreign Minister added. Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced that India will not hold talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at Indian leaders for calling off scheduled talks.