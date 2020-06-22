How India Can Deter An Aggressive China: Former Indian Navy Chief Explains

The clash last week between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh has prompted a discussion on the best way for India to respond to an aggressive China.

The 15 June incident left 20 Indian soldiers dead and unconfirmed reports say there are casualties on the Chinese side as well.

The clash also earned China condemnation from countries including the US. Calling China a “rogue state”, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused it of undoing the gains made through institutions such as NATO. “The PLA (People’s Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world’s most populous democracy. It’s militarising the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes,” Pompeo said.

Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd), former Chief of Naval Staff, told HuffPost India in an email interview that China’s actions in the South China Sea are also a cause of concern for India because a substantial proportion of its seaborne trade and energy traffic transits through these waters.

A Vietnamese fishing vessel was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel in April and Beijing has also declared two new administrative districts in the South China Sea, prompting a protest from Vietnam.

Following the face-off, several analysts highlighted the need for New Delhi to strengthen the Quad (see here and here) and its maritime capabilities to put pressure on Beijing (see here and here).

Strengthening the Quad —comprising India, US, Japan and Australia— will certainly send a message of deterrence to China, said Admiral Prakash, adding that India could take the lead and motivate Quad members to become more active and visible as a grouping.

1. US has been encouraging India to play a more prominent role in the Indo-Pacific region. Can India still manage to take on a proactive role while it’s dealing with China in Ladakh as well as another upset neighbour Nepal?

If any service is to play a role in the Indo-Pacific, it will be the Indian Navy (IN), which is not directly impacted by developments in either Ladakh or Nepal. However, it must be borne in mind that America’s underlying motivation in inviting India to play a ‘more prominent role’ in the Indo-Pacific is selfish. It needs to relieve some of the operational load being borne by an over-stretched US Indo-Pacific Command in facing up to an overbearing China. India’s concerns and interests lie mainly in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where its naval assets are mainly deployed, but it does have a peripheral interest in the larger Indo-Pacific. However, given India’s current confrontation with China, IN deployments in the Indo-Pacific, jointly with the US Navy would send the right signals to China at this juncture.

2. The US has called India “a pillar of our common vision for free and open Indo-Pacific”. Can the US be a reliable partner for India in the Indo-Pacific?

The phrase “common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific” is somewhat vague and rhetorical. Many other Indo-Pacific nations could have the same vision. Each nation, however, must always act in its own national interest. Under the current Trump regime, US actions have been erratic and whimsical and it cannot be seen as a ‘reliable partner’.

