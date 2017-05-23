India, Africa partnership is based on model of cooperation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 52nd annual meeting of African Development Bank in Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gujarat on Tuesday. Highlighting the historical ties between India and Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that New Delhi's relation with Africa is based on a model of cooperation which is responsive to the needs of African countries. PM Modi said that communities from Western India especially Gujarat and the Eastern Coast of Africa have settled in each other's lands.