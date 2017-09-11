India, Afghanistan united to overcome challenges posed by cross-border terrorism: EAM Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani on Monday witnessed exchange of agreements. Speaking at the event EAM Sushma Swaraj said India and Afghanistan will remain united in overcoming challenges posed by cross- border terrorism. Swaraj also added that India will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with people of Afghanistan. She also assured that India will begin supply of wheat to Afghanistan in coming weeks.