India 'A' advance to second round of men's AHL

Perth, Oct 3 (IANS) India 'A' beat the Australian Capital Territory 2-0 in their final Pool B match to progress to the next round of the mens Australian Hockey League (AHL) here on Tuesday.

Forwards Affan Yousuf (5th minute) and Armaan Qureshi (46th) scored the two goals for India 'A'.

India 'A' -- with two wins, one draw and a loss -- finished with seven points and were placed second in the pool.

Facing Australian Capital Territory, India 'A' got a grip of the match early as Yousuf scored a brilliant field goal.

India's defensive line maintained their shape throughout the first two quarters as the score remained 1-0. The Australian Capital Territory went on to waste several chances in the first three quarters, and India took advantage of the same.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the visitors produced entertaining hockey with some slick passing which saw Qureshi scoring India's second field goal of the match in the 46th minute to make it 2-0 in India's favour.

Australian Capital Territory tried to pull up their socks after going behind twice in the match, but they were up against a resolute defence which saw India 'A' keep all of their efforts directed at goal.

A strong performance from the Indian defence meant that India 'A' progressed to the next round of the tournament.

--IANS

pur/dg