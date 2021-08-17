India should adopt Israel's counter-terrorism strategy to be safe: BJP general secretary

National General Secretary of BJP, CT Ravi (Photo/ANI)

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 17 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis, national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) CT Ravi on Tuesday said that India should adopt Israel's counter-terrorism strategy then the country would be safe.

While speaking to ANI, CT Ravi said that it is painful to see that a terrorist organisation has captured a nation.

The senior BJP leader said that the Taliban is backed by Pakistan and also has the support of China.

"According to me, we should adopt Israel's counter-terrorism strategy then our country would be safe," Ravi said.

"There is a possibility that they may come to India. Hence there is a need to think seriously. There is also a possibility that the Taliban will trigger terrorism in Kashmir. Not only this they may also provoke Khalistan supporters but the Central Government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and will ensure 100 per cent of the safety for the nation," he added.

Ravi said, "There are many infiltrators and anti-national elements in our country. Controlling them is a challenge."

Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, according to media reports.

They seized the presidential palace. Several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country. Panic gripped the Afghan capital and hundreds of people on Monday flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)