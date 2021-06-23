India adds 50,848 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, June 23 (PTI) India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3-crore mark with one crore infections being added in 50 days.

The total tally mounted to 3,00,28,709, with 50,848 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day.

The death toll climbed to 3,90,660 with 1,358 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took around 136 days to cross the 2-crore mark on May 4.

The active cases further declined to 6, 43,194 comprising 2.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.56 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 19,327 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.PTI PLB DV DV