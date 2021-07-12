India adds 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, 724 fatalities in past 24 hours; positivity rate at 2.6%

With 37,154 fresh coronavirus infections, India's total caseload climbed over 3.08 crore, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union health ministry data released on Monday.

The national toll rose to 4,08,764 with 724 new fatalities. The active cases have declined to 4,50,899 and comprise 1.46 percent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 97.22 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 3,219 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Key highlights from today's COVID-19 report:

As many as 14,32,343 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,23,17,813

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 percent. It has been less than three per cent for 21 consecutive days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.32 percent, the ministry said

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,00,14,713 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 percent, the data stated

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.73 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive

The 724 new fatalities include 350 from Maharashtra and 97 from Kerala. A total of 4,08,764 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,25,878 from Maharashtra, 35,835 from Karnataka, 33,418 from Tamil Nadu, 25,015 from Delhi, 22,698 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,916 from West Bengal and 16,186 from Punjab

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities

Trajectory of COVID-19 cases in India:

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. The grim milestone of two crore was reached on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

Story continues

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With inputs from PTI

covid cases in india in last 24 hours today, state-wise COVID-19 cases, 24 hours corona cases in india today, india COVID-19 cases, india COVID-19 deaths, india coronavirus cases yesterday, corona cases in last 24 hours in india state wise, covid daily cases india, covid cases in maharashtra in last 24 hours today, NewsTracker

Also See: India reports 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths today; positivity rate dips to 2.34%, says Centre

Ex-gratia for COVID-19 deaths: Supreme Court gives Centre six weeks to issue new guidelines

COVID-19 lockdown: List of states that have extended or eased restrictions starting today

Read more on Health by Firstpost.