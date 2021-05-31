India’s Active Covid Cases Drop by Over 38% Since May 1; But Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha Record Sharp Jump

India’s active coronavirus caseload has dropped by over 38 per cent since May 1. But states such as Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh have recorded a steep hike during the same period, official data showed.

The active coronavirus cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have dropped by over 85 per cent between May 1-31, showed official data from the respective states.

As of Monday, India’s active caseload was 20.26 lakh, which was 32.68 lakh on May 1. During this period, the active caseload has dropped by more than 38 per cent, Union Health Ministry data showed.

On the other hand, India’s daily cases on May 1 were 4.01 lakh, which dropped by 62 per cent with the country recording 1.52 lakh fresh cases on Monday.

Among the states and union territories analysed by News18, Delhi has reported the highest drop in terms of both the daily cases (96.50 per cent) as well as active load (87.81 per cent).

On May 1, Delhi reported 27,047 cases, while the active load was 99,261. On Monday morning, the national capital reported 946 cases and the active load dropped to 12,100.

Uttar Pradesh is a close second with 94.57 per cent drop in daily cases and 86.73 per cent drop in active cases.

On May 1, the state had 3.10 lakh active cases, which has come down to 41,214 cases as of Monday. In addition, while Uttar Pradesh reported 34,372 cases on May 1, the tally on Monday morning was 1,864.

Maharashtra reported over 50% drop in active cases

Maharashtra, one of the worst Covid-affected states, was also among the states that reported more than 50 per cent drop in active cases. The state had 6.64 lakh active cases on May 1, which came down to 2.74 lakh on Monday morning — a drop of 58.68 per cent.

The active caseload in Kerala, West Bengal and Karnataka has also dropped.

On the contrary, the active caseload in Tamil Nadu and Assam have jumped by more than double, official data showed.

In Tamil Nadu, the jump in active caseload has been 165.39 per cent — from 1.15 lakh to 3.05 lakh. The state reported 18,692 cases on May 1, which increased to 28,864 cases as of Monday.

Story continues

Assam recorded 3,197 cases on May 1, which jumped by 1.5 per cent to 3,245 cases on Monday.

The active cases in Assam have reported a jump of 113.7 per cent — from 25,173 on May 1 to 53,795 on May 31.

Both Assam and Tamil Nadu went for assembly polls in March-April.

States with more than 50 per cent drop in daily cases

Odisha (48.06 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (34.81 per cent) have also recorded an increase in active cases.

The active cases in Odisha stands at 83,438 and that of Andhra Pradesh is 1.65 lakh as of date.

Odisha also recorded an increase in the daily cases, but for Andhra Pradesh, it has dropped by 22.78 per cent.

The states that have recorded more than 50 per cent drop in daily cases were: Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab.

Kerala has reported 47 per cent drop, while West Bengal has witnessed 35 per cent drop in daily cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here