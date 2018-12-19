India will be 5 trillion dollar economy in coming 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu

While speaking at India-Turkey Business forum 2018 which was organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu said, "I am happy to say that India will be 5 trillion dollar economy in coming 7-8 years and already we have complete road-map for it. Yesterday, we launched major program for making 1 trillion dollar of manufacturing in India that will happen in next 6-7 years; comprehensive plan has been prepared."