India 5-a-side Women's National C'ship: Maharashtra starts on winning note

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The second day of the India 5-a-side Senior Women's National Championship Hockey witnessed hosts Maharashtra register a scintillating win against Jharkhand, here at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium in Balewadi on Wednesday.

In the other matches of the day, Haryana and Karnataka won in their respective matches whereas Punjab drew with Uttar Pradesh.

Though, hosts Maharashtra beat Jharkhand 3-2, it was Jharkhand who opened the scoreboard with Simta Ming's 9th minute goal.

H Lalruatfeli scored thrice in 10th, 12th and 29th minute of the match that helped Maharashtra win.

Though Kanti Pradhan scored for Jharkhand in the 26th minute, the clincher from Lalruatfeli helped hosts gain winning points.

In the first match of the day, Haryana beat Odisha 9-1. Haryana featuring members of the Indian Women's Team was a class act with Navneet Kaur opening the scoreboard in the 4th minute.

Udita scored a 10th minute goal while Monika scored in the 11th and 30th minute.

Rani starred for her team with goals in the 19th , 20th and 25th minute while Navjot Kaur and Ritu Rani scored in the 23rd and 24th minute for Haryana.

On the other side, Swayam Sudha Sahu was the lone goal scorer for Odisha.

In another match, Karnataka scored a convincing 7-2 win against Tamil Nadu.

Though both teams began at par with as PA Pavitra scored for Karnataka in the 2nd minute and J Ammukutty scored for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in the 3rd minute, Karnataka took a steady 5-1 lead with goals in 7th, 8th, 12th and 19th minute by CM Bhagyashree, BM Komala, KS Vidya and PA Pavitra respectively.

A Gayathri converted a field goal for Tamil Nadu in the 20th minute, goals by CM Bhagyashree and BM Komala in the 22nd and 27th minute ended the match in Karnataka's favour.

In the most exciting match of the day, Punjab drew with Uttar Pradesh 6-6. Pooja Rani scored thrice for Punjab in the 1st, 27th and 29th minute, while senior Indian women's team forward Vandana Katariya scored twice in 16th and 21st minute for Uttar Pradesh .

Preeti Dubey scored in the 4th minute and 21st minute, Shreya Singh scored twice in the 7th and 20th while Reena Rani, Gurpreet Kaur, Narinder Kaur scored a goal each for Punjab in the 11th and 15th minute, 18th minute respectively.

It was the back-to-back goals in the 20th and 21st minute that dented Punjab's hopes who were leading 4-3. Though Pooja Rani of Punjab scored twice in the end, it was only enough to split the points. (ANI)