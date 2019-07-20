India would need 450 MMTPA of refining capacity to start importing refined products: Dharmendra Pradhan

While addressing a gathering at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water Energy Horizons 2019 in the national capital on Friday, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said, "In India, we have current domestic refining capacity of 250 MMTPA (Mn Metric Ton Per Annum). Recent studies have pointed out that even with an aggressive EV (electric vehicle) roll out plan, India would need 450 MMTPA of refining capacity." "Unless we pay attention to this demand growth, in another few years, we will have to start importing refined products along with crude. Anyone investing in the refinery would need reasonable assurance that there will be demand for the economic life of the investment," he added.