India get 3 more gold, take tally to 28 at Para Asian Games

Jakarta, Oct 9 (IANS) India continued to hold on to its eighth spot in the medals table with the addition of 11 more medals, including three golds after the action ended on Day 3 of the Para Asian Games here on Tuesday.

With the addition of 11 medals, India's medal tally rose to 6 gold, 9 silver and 13 bronze for a total of 28 medals.

Ekta Bhyan and Narayan Thakur clinched a gold each in women's F32/51 club throw event and men's T35 100m dash respectively before para-shooter Manish Narwal bagged the yellow metal in the men's SH1 10m air pistol event.

Bhyan clinched the gold in the women's club throw F32/51 event as she produced her best throw in her fourth attempt, 16.02 metre.

The F32/51 class features athletes with significant impairment in hand function.

Thakur then boosted India's gold count by winning the T35 100m final race in 14.02 seconds. Athletes in T35 class have coordination impairments.

India also bagged three silver medals through Surender Aneesh Kumar (men's F43/44,F62/64 discus), Ram Pal (men's T45/46/47 high jump), Virender (men's F56/57 shot put).

Para athletes continued to make India proud by bagging five bronze medals on Tuesday. Monu Ghangas, Jayanti Behera, Anandan Gunasekaran, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Pradeep settled for the bronze medal in their respective categories.

Behera finished third in the women's 200 metre T45/46/47 event for athletes with limb impairment.

Gunasekaran bagged bronze in the men's 200 metre T44/62/64 class that covers impairment in foot, ankle and/or lower leg but the athletes compete without prothesis.

Ghangas finished third in the men's shot put F11, which covers vision impairment, while Gurjar bagged the bronze in men's F46 discus throw.

On Monday, India had bagged 11 medals, including three gold.

--IANS

tri/ajb/prs