India has 3 important factors of economy together- democracy, demography, demand: PM Modi

While addressing India-Korea Business Summit in the national capital on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the presence of three important factors of economy together in India. "If you see around the globe, there are very few countries where you have three important factors of economy together. They are- democracy, demography and demand. In India, we have all the three together," PM Modi said. He also stated that India has worked towards creating a stable business environment, removing arbitrariness in decision making. "We seek positivity in day to day transactions. We are widening areas of trust. This represents a complete change of the government's mindset," the PM further added.