India with 3,000 tigers, is one of the safest habitats in world: PM Modi

On the International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said with around 3,000 tigers, India has become "one of the safest habitats" for them in the world. While addressing the 4th cycle of All India Tiger Estimation in Delhi, he said, "Today, we reaffirm our commitment towards protecting the tiger. Results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian happy. 9 yrs ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that target of doubling tiger population will be 2022. We completed this target 4 years early. Today, we can proudly say that with nearly 3000 tigers, India is one of the biggest and safest habitats in the world. International Tiger Day is observed globally on July 29 to raise awareness on tiger conservation.