India to get 240 exhibition booths at SSACEIF 2019 in China: DDG Yunnan province

Number of enterprises from China and abroad will attend the upcoming South and South Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair. The exposition will be held in China's Kunming. While speaking to ANI, MA Jun, Deputy Director General of Yunnan Province, on South and South Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair in China said, "India is a very close partner and everybody loves Indian pavilion. This year 240 exhibition booths are for India and in terms of booths, India ranks no.1 among South Asian countries."