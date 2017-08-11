India is 20 Years Behind in Knowledge, says NBA Star Kevin Durant

Talking about his visit, Durant said it was a unique experience and nothing like he imagined.

NBA Superstar and MVP of the 2017 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant was in India recently to promote basketball. He took part in activities in the NBA Academy and also visited the Taj Mahal.



“It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That s*** was really, really dope to me,” he said, talking to Thlantic.







Describing his visit to the iconic Taj Mahal, Durant said that it was an eye opener how it was built 500 years ago and people come to see it. Narrating an incident, he added.



“Yeah. As I was driving up to the Taj Mahal, like I said, I thought that this would be holy ground, super protected, very very clean. And as I’m driving up, it’s like, s***, this used to remind me of some neighborhoods I would ride through as a kid. Mud in the middle of the street, houses were not finished but there were people living in them. No doors. No windows. The cows in the street, stray dogs and then, boom, Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. It’s like holy s—, this was built 500 years ago and everyone comes here. It’s just an eye-opener,” he said



Talking about his overall trip, Durant said he expected India to be similar to Dubai.



“Um, it was a unique experience. I went with no expectation, no view on what it’s supposed to be like. I usually go to places where I at least have a view in my head. India, I’m thinking I’m going to be around palaces and royalty and gold — basically thought I was going to Dubai. Then when I landed there, I saw the culture and how they live and it was rough,”



