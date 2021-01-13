India’s 1st Monolith Disappears, Replaced by Sphere and Note

As mysterious monoliths are spotted all around the world, one was found in Ahmedabad’s Symphony Forest Park, too. This monolith that appeared on 30 December, 2020 has now disappeared, just like the others. However, in this case, it has been replaced by a metallic sphere and an anonymous note from the artist who installed the first monolith.

According to a post by the Symphony Forest Park, “The note asks us to continue supporting our national parks and wildlife reserves. The sphere represents the constant change that occurs in the world around us.”

The note also says, “From 80-year-olds to 8-year-olds, the genuine curiosity and boundless enthusiasm you have shown, has given me more than I could have asked for. I thank you for your attention, and I ask you to further direct it towards the natural beauty that lives all around us”.

The three-sided metal monoliths have been gaining a lot of attention from all over the world.

The main reason behind their popularity is that they have been sighted globally and nobody knows who installs them. Moreover, they disappear a few days or weeks later in an even more mysterious manner than when they first appeared.

Initial sightings were found in Utah, Romania, California, Pennsylvania, Las Vegas and even the Netherlands, among other places. When this particular monolith was found in Gujarat, Indian Twitter was buzzing with memes and the topic was trending in no time.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

