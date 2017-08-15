Independence Day: Sindhu, Saina Among Others Wish the Nation

As India celebrates its Independence Day, leading sportstars from across the nation wished their fans.

Leading the way was Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu along with Saina Nehwal.

India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is currently recuperating from an injury also wished the fans, and also wished himself saying 'Independence from injury.'

Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and Davis Cup Coach Mahesh Bhupathi along with Sania Mirza too wished the nation.







Happy Independence Day 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vWZwKo1vSJ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 14, 2017







Happy Independence Day .... Remembering our freedom fighters,soldiers &everyone who made this possible..#JaiHind #70 pic.twitter.com/3cYmLOpjdh — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 15, 2017







Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/SS1EwWQjju — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2017











Happy Independence Day.... Jai Hind!! pic.twitter.com/YwDiPHI63J — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) August 15, 2017





