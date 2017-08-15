    Independence Day: Sindhu, Saina Among Others Wish the Nation

    News18 Sports

    As India celebrates its Independence Day, leading sportstars from across the nation wished their fans.
    Leading the way was Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu along with Saina Nehwal.
    India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is currently recuperating from an injury also wished the fans, and also wished himself saying 'Independence from injury.'
    Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and Davis Cup Coach Mahesh Bhupathi along with Sania Mirza too wished the nation.