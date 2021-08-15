Independence Day: PM Modi Bats for 'Sabka Prayas', Calls on 'Can Do' Generation to Take India Forward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 75th year of Independence from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on Sunday as he laid out the roadmap for his government for the next two years and called on Indians to participate in “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Pitching for a “100 per cent India”, PM Modi said it is essential to fully utilise the country’s capabilities to take it to new heights in the 21st century. He added, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas is very important for the achievement of all our goals.” “Now we have to move towards making 100 per cent efforts. We have to make sure that 100 per cent of villages have roads, 100 per cent of households have a bank account, 100 per cent of beneficiaries should have Ayushman Bharat cards and 100 per cent of eligible people should have a gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme,” PM Modi said as he delivered his customary address to the nation.

‘Pride in Made in India’

India will have to increase both its manufacturing and exports moving forward on the path of development, PM Modi said as he talked about the launch of the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for trials at sea. “That’s why I tell the manufacturers that your every product is the brand ambassador of India. As long as that product is in use, the buyer will say – yes it is made in India,” he said.

Focus on Small farmers, villages

“In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country’s pride,” PM Modi said.

“More than 80 per cent of the country’s farmers have less than 2 hectares of land. In the earlier policies that were made in the country, the focus on these small farmers was left. Now decisions are being taken keeping these small farmers in mind,” he said.

There are more than 80 million in the village who are associated with self-help groups and they make more than one product, the Prime Minister pointed out. “Now the government will prepare an e-commerce platform for their products to get a big market in the country and abroad,” he announced.

Applause for Olympians, remembering freedom fighters

PM Modi began his speech by praising India’s athletes who took part in the Tokyo Olympics, freedom fighters and all those who helped the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after he unfurled the national flag. “I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters,” PM Modi said. “The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to all the leaders who fought for India’s Independence. “Be it Nehru ji, the first prime minister of India, Sardar Patel, who turned the country into a united nation, or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them”.

PM Modi inspected the customary guard of honour at the Red Fort before hoisting the flag. He was then greeted by defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, army chief General MM Naravane, navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

