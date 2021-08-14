Independence Day Parade LIVE Streaming: How to Watch PM Narendra Modi’s Speech

15 August is celebrated as Independence Day in India. This year, India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day. We got our freedom from British colonial rule on 15 August 1947.

Independence Day is a day of national importance and multiple events are organized to celebrate the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

However, in the view of Covid-19 pandemic, huge crowds will not be allowed to gather at the venue for the ceremony.

Independence Day 2021 Event at Red Fort Delhi

The ceremony at Red Fort will consist of the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister

This will be followed by the unfurling of the national flag by the PM, accompanied by playing of the National Anthem, firing of 21-gun salute, and showering of flower petals by the helicopters of Indian Air Force

It will be followed by a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM's speech will be immediately followed by singing of National Anthem

Tri-coloured balloons will be released to mark the end of the ceremony

How and Where to Watch Independence Day Parade, and PM Narendra Modi's Speech Live

How to Watch Live on TV

You can watch the live telecast of Independence Day event and PM Modi’s speech on 15 August on DD National.

How to Watch Live stream Online

You can watch the live streaming of Independence day parade, flag hoisting ceremony & PM Modi’s address to the nation on Doordarshan National YouTube Channel.

