Independence Day: Javadekar releases patriotic song 'Watan'

As Independence Day around the corner, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar dedicated a new patriotic music video 'Watan' to the nation on August 13. Recorded in the enthralling voice of renowned Indian singer, Javed Ali, the song both lyrically and visually outlines the beauty and might of India. Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar said, "On the occasion of this August 15, the Doordarshan and Prasar Bharti have prepared this amazing song. This is a beautiful rendition by Javed Ali. People will enjoy this song during the Independence Day celebration. I am delighted to release this song today."