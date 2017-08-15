Independence Day: 50 women bikers hoist tricolour at Khardung La, world's highest motorable pass

Fifty women bike riders today created history by hoisting the national flag at a height of 18,380 feet above sea level at Khardung La pass in Ladakh. A group of 50 women riders covered an over 10,000 km long journey from Gujarat to Khardung-La in Ladakh on their motor bikes to spread the message of women empowerment.

The 'All India All Women Bike Rally' that started on July 19 from Surat, went through 15 states over a period of 45 days. After covering 6,000 villages, the journey came to end on August 15, when the riders hoisted the Indian flag at Khardung-la to mark the country's 71st Independence day.

"We are riding for passion and social cause simultaneously. Women in our country have a lot of inhibitions about their talent. And there is also widespread inferiority complex among them. Through this journey we have informed women about their rights and make them aware of the different occupations they can take up to earn their living," Dr Sarika Mehta, who leads the all women rider group 'Biking Queens' told India Today.

"Besides, for them, "biking is a perfect medium", especially because biking is traditionally seen as something meant exclusively for men," Sarika said.

On their way back the team will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarika added. She appreciated the support given to them by the government in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular for this mission.

Sarika's team consists of a range of professionals including doctors, architects, students and house wives, who have taken time out of their daily schedules to support the endeavour of empowering women.

All the team members were emotional and could not stop tears of joy when they hoisted the tricolor at the highest motorable pass in the world.

