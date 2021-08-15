Independence Day 2021: Vice President, President Lead Wishes as India Remembers Freedom Struggle

Wishes pour in from across the world for India on its 75th Independence Day. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing people from the ramparts of Red Fort on Sunday expressing the hope that it will infuse new energy, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

President in his address talked about Covid-19, Tokyo Olympics, the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Jammu and Kashmir, Gaganyaan Mission, climate change, and Covid vaccination, among others. He said Parliament is the “temple of the country’s democracy” which provides the highest forum to debate issues for the well-being of people, in his first remarks following an abrupt end to an acrimonious monsoon session.

Today, thirty-two athletes- who have won medals at the Olympics, have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort.

Here are the wishes from across the world on 75th Independence Day

“I congratulate all of you, on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day. While celebrating this anniversary, I cannot stop my mind from imagining a powerful, prosperous and peaceful India of 2047 when we will celebrate 100 years of our independence,” President Ram Nath Kovind said.

