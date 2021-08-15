Independence Day 2021: Vice President, President Lead Wishes as India Remembers Freedom Struggle

Wishes pour in from across the world for India on its 75th Independence Day. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing people from the ramparts of Red Fort on Sunday expressing the hope that it will infuse new energy, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

President in his address talked about Covid-19, Tokyo Olympics, the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Jammu and Kashmir, Gaganyaan Mission, climate change, and Covid vaccination, among others. He said Parliament is the “temple of the country’s democracy” which provides the highest forum to debate issues for the well-being of people, in his first remarks following an abrupt end to an acrimonious monsoon session.

Today, thirty-two athletes- who have won medals at the Olympics, have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort.

Here are the wishes from across the world on 75th Independence Day

My warm greetings on the joyous occasion of our #IndependenceDay. As we enter our 75th year of Independence, let us recall the countless, valiant sacrifices of our founding leaders who won our nation’s freedom & resolve to strive towards building the India of their dreams. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 15, 2021

Happy #IndependenceDay India! Today as we celebrate 75 years of freedom, we look back at the incredible achievements of our great nation, we honour the sacrifice of our ancestors & we remember how far our nation has come. We also look forward with hope to a brighter tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/riHvvx0Dg3 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 15, 2021

At #Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, participated in the programme organized on the occasion of #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/zzndjsfuDr — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 15, 2021

75th Independence Day Celebrations: Hon. PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji’s address to the Nation from Red Fort.#IndiaIndependenceDay https://t.co/M8oMiB9iCp — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 15, 2021

On the occasion of historic 75th Independence Day, I extend my warm greetings to all the fellow Indians.#IndependenceDayIndia #indiaIndependenceday pic.twitter.com/f4Va3kShWo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 15, 2021

I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021

मॉं भारती की स्वतंत्रता हेतु ग्राम, नगर व वन सहित देश के कोने-कोने में अंग्रेजों का प्रतिकार हुआ। आइए, स्वाधीनता दिवस के अवसर पर संपूर्ण विश्व को अपनी अदम्य वीरता से चकित करने वाले सभी क्रांतिकारियों को नमन कर 'आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव' को सार्थकता प्रदान करें। जय हिंद-जय भारत! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 14, 2021

Today, let's take the pledge that we will liberate our country from the shackles of poverty, caste discrimination, gender inequality, communal ideologies, sectarianism & all social injustices to recapture the meaning of freedom in all its glory. Happy #indiaIndependenceday pic.twitter.com/FL0ZoAu4vr — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 15, 2021

#AmritMahotsav Aug 15, 1947, one of the most defining moments of India’s history which marks the end of British rule in #India🇮🇳 & the establishment of a free and independent Indian nation.#IncredibleIndia #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/uQuCNKlEIx — India in Israel (@indemtel) August 13, 2021

#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate #IndependenceDay2021 at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/ug0ELnEfgN — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

I congratulate all of you, on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day. While celebrating this anniversary, I cannot stop my mind from imagining a powerful, prosperous and peaceful India of 2047 when we will celebrate 100 years of our independence. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2021

