Independence Day 2021: Snapchat introduces a new India Gate landmarker lens

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, American multimedia service, Snapchat has introduced its latest landmark lens at the historic India Gate. A first for the national capital, the lens is powered by Snapchat's AR technology which enhances the iconic monument's beauty. To experience the iconic landmarker, Snapchat users in close vicinity will receive the notification to point their camera at the monument, and witness India Gate embellished with the tricolor.

Snapchat. Image: Pixabay.

Snapchat. Image: Pixabay.

The lens allows users of the popular social media app to celebrate with friends and family even when they are not together physically. Snapchatters can also use their creativity to share on Spotlight using the hashtag #MeraBharatMahan, making this an opportunity to share what India means to them in their unique way.

Speaking about the new lens, Durgesh Kaushik, Head of Market Development, India at Snap Inc said, "Snapchat's Landmarker Lenses enable augmented reality experiences that can transform the world's most iconic landmarks in real-time. Landmarker for India Gate in Delhi marks Snapchat's third Landmarker Lens in India after The Gateway of India in Mumbai and the Taj Mahal in Agra".

He added that the strategy of Snapchat is to focus on deepening the locally and culturally relevant experience for users residing in India with the help of creative tools, partnerships, product developments, and community engagement.

Augmented reality has revolutionised people's communication, entertainment habits, and experience. Continuing this trend, the company is planning to scale up its AR tools by innovating and creating unique moments and experiences to connect with Snapchat users in altogether new ways. The social media service has expanded its AR canvas with more than 200 million users engaging with augmented reality on a daily average, and over 2,00,000 creators use Lens Studio to build AR Lenses for their community.

Story continues

Also See: Independence Day 2021: All you need to know about theme of India's 75th anniversary of freedom struggle

Independence Day celebrations: ICG to hoist national flag at 100 islands across country

Independence Day 2021: From 1866 to 1971, these five countries were also liberated on 15 August

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.