Independence Day 2021: Share these patriotic messages and wishes on 75th anniversary of India's freedom struggle

After a long battle, India finally achieved its independence on 15 August 1947 from the British rule. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the country's successful struggle for freedom. Independence Day is celebrated every year as a reminder of the country's pride, virtues, cultural richness, diversity and history.

On this day, we pay homage to the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to free our country from the 200-year-old colonial rule. The day also marks the anniversary of India's separation into two countries " India and Pakistan.

As India became an independent nation on 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation. This tradition has been maintained since then. This year as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country from the Red Fort.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 75th Independence Day this year is being celebrated with the theme 'Nation First, Always First'. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there will be no big events.

"Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get"" Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived" " Bhagat Singh

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err" " Mahatma Gandhi

"You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!" " Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself" " Jawaharlal Nehru

Never forget the sacrifice of our freedom fighters who formed this country. Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day!

May the glory of Independence Day be with us forever. Here's wishing you a very happy Independence Day!

On this special day here's wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day be filled with patriotic spirit! Happy Independence Day!

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

We are blessed to be born in a country that was independent and we must thank our ancestors who made so many sacrifices for it¦. Happy Independence Day 2021.

