Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: PM hoists National Flag from ramparts of Red Fort, begins speech

Independence Day 2021 LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motorcade arrived at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. He will shortly address the nation.

In a tweet, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "On this historic occasion, let the sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom inspire us to embrace the greatness of India and guide us to build a nation that leads the world in every sphere."

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering sent his "warmest wishes on this special occasion" to the people of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fellow citizens on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day on Sunday in an early morning tweet.

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, >15 August. It marks the day when the country became free from colonial British rule and is a reminder of the countless sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Security has been scaled up across the National Capital ahead of Independence Day with thousands of personnel keeping strict vigil at strategic locations, including the Delhi-borders where farmers have been on a sit-in for over eight months to protest the centre's new agri laws, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, a multi-layered security cover has been put at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 75nd Independence Day.

Multi-layered security arrangements are also in place with heavy barricading and extra picket deployments at vital installations across the city, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations and bus terminals along with border areas to thwart any untoward incident.

Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out and patrolling has been intensified across the city, including on the Yamuna river where patrolling is being conducted on motor boats by the Delhi Police. Anti-terrorist measures are being carried out in view of threat perception and intelligence inputs, they said.

Story continues

Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO said, "In view of Independence day, elaborate security arrangements have been made in coordination with other security agencies at and around Red Fort in a coordinated manner. Arrangements have been made to combat hostile elements. No aerial objects, balloons are allowed this Independence Day."

At the Mughal-era fort, a security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, have been placed, while anti drone systems have also been installed there in view of recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport, officials said.

Policemen in civil dress would be deployed at strategic locations across the capital with extra focus in and around the Red Fort.

As part of the anti-terror measures, enhanced police presence, intensive checking at vulnerable points, checking of hotels and guest houses, SIM card and second-hand car dealers, sensitisation of cyber cafe owners and verification of tenant and servant drives have been intensively carried out by all the police stations, officials said.

All the vehicles are being thoroughly checked for any suspicious activity especially at the border points, they said.

PCR vans, ''Prakhar'' vans and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans have been stationed at as part of security deployment along with intensified patrolling by police personnel on motorcycle across the city, police officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover - will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi up to 16 August.

With inputs from PTI

