Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi wishes fellow citizens

FP Staff
·3-min read

Independence Day 2021 LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fellow citizens on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day on Sunday in an early morning tweet.

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, >15 August. It marks the day when the country became free from colonial British rule and is a reminder of the countless sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Security has been scaled up across the National Capital ahead of Independence Day with thousands of personnel keeping strict vigil at strategic locations, including the Delhi-borders where farmers have been on a sit-in for over eight months to protest the centre's new agri laws, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, a multi-layered security cover has been put at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 75nd Independence Day.

Multi-layered security arrangements are also in place with heavy barricading and extra picket deployments at vital installations across the city, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations and bus terminals along with border areas to thwart any untoward incident.

Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out and patrolling has been intensified across the city, including on the Yamuna river where patrolling is being conducted on motor boats by the Delhi Police. Anti-terrorist measures are being carried out in view of threat perception and intelligence inputs, they said.

Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO said, "In view of Independence day, elaborate security arrangements have been made in coordination with other security agencies at and around Red Fort in a coordinated manner. Arrangements have been made to combat hostile elements. No aerial objects, balloons are allowed this Independence Day."

At the Mughal-era fort, a security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, have been placed, while anti drone systems have also been installed there in view of recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport, officials said.

Policemen in civil dress would be deployed at strategic locations across the capital with extra focus in and around the Red Fort.

As part of the anti-terror measures, enhanced police presence, intensive checking at vulnerable points, checking of hotels and guest houses, SIM card and second-hand car dealers, sensitisation of cyber cafe owners and verification of tenant and servant drives have been intensively carried out by all the police stations, officials said.

All the vehicles are being thoroughly checked for any suspicious activity especially at the border points, they said.

PCR vans, ''Prakhar'' vans and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans have been stationed at as part of security deployment along with intensified patrolling by police personnel on motorcycle across the city, police officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover - will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi up to 16 August.

With inputs from PTI

Also See: Independence Day 2021: Share these patriotic messages and wishes on 75th anniversary of India's freedom struggle

Independence Day 2021: All you need to know about theme of India's 75th anniversary of freedom struggle

Independence Day 2021: Is India celebrating 74th or 75th anniversary of freedom struggle? Here's the answer

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • 2 people killed as car crashes into truck in UP's Sultanpur

    Sultanpur (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Two people were killed when a car rammed into a stationary truck parked on a road in Akaripur village in Dhammaur area here, police said on Friday.

  • Haryana CM's brother passes away

    Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's younger brother Gulshan Khattar died of pneumonia at a private hospital in Gurugram on Friday morning.

  • 19-year-old woman kills self by jumping into Muzaffarnagar canal

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 13 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping into a canal here over some family dispute, police said Friday.

  • Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack in northern Iraq - ministry

    Kurdish militants launched a mortar attack on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Thursday, wounding a Turkish soldier who later died in hospital, Turkey's Defence Ministry said. The statement said Turkish forces immediately retaliated against those carrying out the attack and three Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were neutralised, a term commonly used to mean killed.

  • OnePlus 8 series to get Oppo's ColorOS integrated operating system in Q1 2022

    OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update, based on the Android 11 stable version for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

  • Undertrial flees UP's Ballia jail by breaking bathroom window

    Ballia (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) An undertrial fled a temporary jail here by breaking the window of a bathroom, police said Friday.

  • Foreign news schedule for Friday, Aug 13

    - UN chief following developments in Afghanistan with deep concern, says his spokesman.

  • Partly cloudy sky in city today

    New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

  • Sports Schedule on Friday, Aug 13

    CRICKET: *Second Test between India and England at Lord's.

  • COVID-19: Thane district adds 233 infection cases; death toll goes up by 11

    Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has grown by 233 to 5,47,641, an official said on Friday.

  • Woman killed as wall collapses in Ballia

    Ballia (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A wall collapsed following rains in Gaziapur village of the district leaving a woman dead and two of her family members seriously injured, police said on Friday.

  • Muzaffarnagar temple priest beaten up, one arrested

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 13 (PTI) The priest of a Shiv temple here was allegedly beaten up by a father-son duo here following which one of them was arrested, police said Friday.

  • NATIONAL SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Friday, August 13 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Health ministry update on COVID-19 situation and vaccination -Political developments and party briefings NCR -Press conference by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri -Farmers' protest related developments NORTH -Himachal Pradesh landslide rescue operation -Himachal Pradesh assembly session -Punjab Congress developments -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers’ protest-related developments SOUT

  • Olympic Bronze Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Receives Warm Welcome at Guwahati

    Lovlina Borgohain returned from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a Bronze medal in Boxing and was part of a historic Summer Games' campaign. The ace boxer was afforded a very warm welcome in her state of Assam when she returned for the first time since the Olympics on Thursday.

  • Independence Day celebrations: ICG to hoist national flag at 100 islands across country

    New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will hoist the national flag at 100 inhabited and uninhabited islands across the country on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day.

  • Podcast Teaser | The Kathak Dancer Who Dons Many Hats — Meet Shovana Narayan

    In the second episode of the Over2Shailaja, I chat with Shovana Narayan about her life's journey. From the ordinary to the fascinating — she tells us about how she learnt to conduct classes over Zoom in the pandemic and her quest to uncover old Kathak villages across India. Tune in to the episode tomorrow on 13 August!

  • No fresh Covid death in Ladakh, nine new cases

    Leh, Aug 13 (PTI) Ladakh recorded no fresh death from coronavirus while nine more people tested positive, according to the latest health update.

  • Fire scare at Assam assembly disrupts proceedings

    Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) A fire scare in the Assam assembly led to disruption of proceedings on the last day of the Budget Session on Friday.

  • Tokyo Paralympics to be Held Without Spectators: Reports

    According to the newspaper, the number of spectators at the Paralympic venue in Shizuoka City is limited to less than 5,000. It said the organizers are still considering inviting school children to the event.

  • HP Landslide: Death toll climbs to 15

    Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) The death toll in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has climbed to 15 with the recovery of one more body on Friday, a senior disaster management official said.  Rescue operations resumed this morning to trace the 15 others still missing in the landslide that occurred near Chaura village in the district on Wednesday.