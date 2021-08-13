Independence Day 2021: Is India celebrating 74th or 75th anniversary of freedom struggle? Here's the answer

Every year, 15 August is commemorated as the day India gained independence from British rule. The day is observed as the culmination of our decades-long attempt to achieve freedom from colonial domination. From the time the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the Indian flag at the Red Fort, India has been marching on, intent on continuing its "tryst with destiny".

But one issue that people find confusing is if the country is celebrating its 74th or 75th anniversary this year. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiated by the Union government has posted that this year marks 75 years since India achieved independence.

The answer is simple. If you consider 1947 as the base year and perform calculations, then we are celebrating 74 years of freedom. However, if we consider 15 August 1947 as the first day of independence, then we are observing 75 years of independence.

Continuing the established tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Indian tricolour would be unfurled by him. This year, to mark the achievements of the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, all Olympians who won a medal have received special invites to the ceremony. The celebrations would be centered around the theme 'Nation First, Nation Always'.

However, the celebrations will remain muted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic would be restricted around parts of Delhi on 13 and 15 August. The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory, cautioning citizens to make their plans accordingly. Massive security arrangements have been made by the police around the Red Fort as well.

