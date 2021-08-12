Independence Day 2021: Delhi Metro to Run on August 15; Check Timings, Parking Details

Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory keeping in mind the security measures for the day. The Delhi Metro will be functioning as usual on August 15 with no change in timings. However, the facility for parking vehicles at metro stations will be shut from August 14 to 2 pm to August 15.

A circular on DMRC’s official website read, “Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Saturday i.e, 14th August, 2021 till 2:00 PM on Sunday i.e, 15th August, 2021 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run.”

The Delhi Police has also proactively taken measures to ensure maximum security across the national capital. The area around the Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation is under tight security.

Vehicles on August 15 will be diverted to different routes for this purpose. A blueprint regarding this has already been made by the Traffic Police. Only those persons who have a valid pass that has been issued by the authorities will be permitted in the area near Red Fort.

Delhi Traffic Police is going to divert the traffic from 4 am to 10 am on August 15 on a couple of roads including, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, S.P.Mukherjee Marg from H.C.Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, among others.

Going a step further, the Delhi Police has kept two types of passes this year. The triangular pass is for those people who will be permitted inside the Red Fort premises on Independence Day while the square pass is for those who will only be permitted till the parking lot that is away from the venue.

