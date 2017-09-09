Independence Cup 2017, Pakistan vs World XI: Schedule, Full Squads, Live Streaming And Telecast Details of T20I Series

New Delhi: International cricket is all set to return to Pakistan with the three-match T20I series against World XI. International Cricket Council (ICC) in a bid to revive international cricket in Pakistan has facilitated the Pakistan vs World XI series.

The World XI team, coached by Andy Flower, will assemble and train in Dubai ahead of the three-match series. Faf du Plessis has been named as the captain of the World XI team.

The World XI squad features five players from South Africa, three from Australia, two from West Indies and one each from Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

World XI Tour Will Revive International Cricket in Pakistan: Ramiz Raja More

Former England T20I captain Paul Collingwood and New Zealand’s Grant Elliott are the only retired players in the squad.

Pakistan will be led by Champions Trophy winner captain Sarfraz Ahmad. The hosts have named the full strength side for these games with Shoaib Malik as the most experienced player in their ranks.

Schedule

Date Match September 12 1st T20I September 13 2nd T20I September 15 3rd T20I

Match Timings And Venue

All the three matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The matches will begin at 7:30 pm IST, preceded by the toss at 7:00 pm.

Live Streaming And Telecast

DSport has acquired telecast rights for ICC World XI tour of Pakistan and will broadcast the matches in India. Live streaming will be available on cricketgateway.com for global viewers.

Here’s the list of broadcasters around the world:

Tune into these channels worldwide to catch all the action of #PAKvWXI!

#CricketKiHalalala pic.twitter.com/2sahJrMUyg — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2017





Full Squads

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan.

World XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Grant Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.